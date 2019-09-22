Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow Is a Vision in Vintage Valentino at 2019 Emmy Awards

By Liz Calvario‍
Gwyneth Paltrow hit the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet in style.

The 46-year-old actress and Goop founder made her return to the Emmys on Sunday. The blonde beauty arrived at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles wearing a vintage Valentino creation from 1963.

The stunning white dress featured a slim skirt with a black top with mesh and flowy sleeves. Paltrow kept the rest of her look to a minimum, wearing her blonde locks straight and down. Her makeup was also neutral with mascara, pink blush and a nude lip.

ET's Kevin Frazier and guest co-host Sharon Osbourne caught up with Paltrow on the red carpet, where she talked about her new show, The Politician. 

"The Politician is really brilliant, a great show. I have a little part in it," she shared. "My husband wrote it. He's one of the co-creators."

When asked about her "little part," she joked that "they make it look like I have a bigger part than I have in the poster. But I'm very excited about it. It's very good."

Paltrow last attended the Emmy Awards in 2011. That night, she picked up a statuette for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as substitute teacher Holly Holiday on Glee.

The actress looked stylish in a black-and-nude lace two-piece outfit, that featured a short sleeve crop top and long skirt.

