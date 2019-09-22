Gwendoline Christie Is a Regal Goddess at 2019 Emmys

Bow down to Gwendoline Christie!

All eyes were on the Game of Thrones star as she made her way onto the 2019 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. The actress gave off Greek goddess vibes in a regal white-and-red Gucci gown that featured gold detailing. She accessorized with gold earrings.

Her blonde locks were curls and parted to the side and her makeup consisted of a minimal eye shadow, light blush and a bold red lip that completed her overall look.

It's a special night for Christie, as she's nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category for her role on the HBO drama.

Christie's look, meanwhile, has been the talk on social media. Many fans have noted that it resembles that of Jesus and took to Twitter to praise her appearance.

"Now, I personally had accepted Gwendoline Christie as my lord and savior long ago, but I am glad it’s catching on," one fan tweeted.

