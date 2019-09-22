The Emmys purple carpet is already red hot!

Some of Hollywood's biggest names are celebrating the best of TV at the 71st Annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, and you know the red carpet is filled with head-turning fashion.

Nominees like Emilia Clarke, Billy Porter, Mahershala Ali, Amy Adams and Sophie Turner are expected to bring their fashion A-game to the event as we cheer on our favorite TV shows and stars. This year's ceremony has a star-studded lineup of presenters, too, including Kim Kardashian West, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, RuPaul, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Poehler, Taraji P. Henson and Ben Stiller.



But first, the stars have to walk the carpet!

This Is Us stars were some of the first to arrive, with Sterling K. Brown looking sharp in a red Brioni jacket with a matching bow tie, a dark button-up, black slacks and Christian Louboutin dress shoes and Milo Ventimiglia putting a unique spin on a classic tux with a silver blazer.

The men are clearly bringing their A-game this year, with James Van Der Beek crushing it in crushed velvet.

And to no one's surprise, Padma Lakshmi totally wowed in a white-hot dress, while Betty Gilpin was glow-ing in a strapless, bedazzled black tulle gown.

To see all of the red carpet arrivals, click through the gallery below.

