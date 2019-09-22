Priyanka Chopra Jonas is rooting hard for her sister-in-law, Sophie Turner.

The 37-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a special note for Sophie, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at Sunday's 2019 Emmy Awards. Sophie is up against her Game of Thrones co-stars Gwendoline Christie, Maisie Williams and Lena Headey, as well as Ozark's Julia Garner and Killing Eve's Fiona Shaw.

"Good luck to our girl tonight," Priyanka wrote alongside photos of Sophie from her years on Thrones. "Our #Emmys nominee." GoT earned a whopping 32 nominations this season. After last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys, the show is up for seven more awards; any three wins would break its own record for most wins in one year.

Sophie also got pre-Emmys love from her husband, Joe Jonas. The singer shared a candid shot of his wife alongside the message, "I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you."

Sophie reposted Joe's message on her Instagram Story. "I love you bubba!" she gushed.

