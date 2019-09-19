Could Sophie Turner's Best Year Ever Include Emmy Gold?

Sophie Turner is having a pretty great year.

From her standout turn on Game of Thrones -- as the already-iconic series bid its fiery farewell -- to her epic double wedding, the 23-year-old actress checked a lot of things off her list in 2019. And she's just getting started!

At Sunday's Emmys, Turner is nominated for her first major solo acting award, earning a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and a win would be something of a cherry on top after a life-changing couple of months. Here's a look back at Turner's whirlwind of a year:

The Throne

Turner's character, Sansa Stark, may not have taken the Iron Throne in GoT'sfinal episode, but she came out on top in more ways than one. Not only did Sansa survive the icy threat of the Night King and the fiery fury of the Mad Queen, the series finale saw her thriving -- negotiating for her people's freedom and taking her rightful seat in Winterfell as the Queen in the North.

It was perhaps the most satisfying endpoint for any character on the show, completing Sansa's evolution from a dreamy, spoiled girl who fantasized about being a queen to a poised, storm-forged woman who understands what it means to rule.

While Turner has some stiff competition in her category -- including castmates Maisie Williams, Gwendoline Christie and Lena Headey -- she is more than deserving of the Emmy statuette, especially when considering that she originated the role at age 13 and was tasked with growing as an actress alongside her character. It's worth noting that both turned out to be formidable forces.

The Phoenix

In addition to her massively successful TV series, Turner also hit the big screen in a big way in 2019, starring in her very own superhero franchise film, as her take on Jean Grey took center stage in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

"That's one thing that I guess I'm always drawn to, is very strong, independent women," the actress said of her two biggest roles on HBO's The Interview. "Sansa and Jean are both that. They eventually use all of these terrible things that have happened to them, and they become incredibly strong women."

The Wedding, pt. 1

Turner and her now-husband Joe Jonas had a great time at the Billboard Music Awards in May, but an even better time at the after-party, when they bolted to a Las Vegas wedding chapel to get married by an Elvis impersonator! (The whole thing would have stayed a secret, too, if it weren't for that meddling, live-streaming Diplo.)

As it turns out, the whole seemingly spontaneous soiree was part of the couple's original wedding plan -- overseas nuptials like their planned Parisian ceremony aren't legally binding, so couples have to get married stateside as well, to make it count -- but leave it to "Jophie" to surprise friends, fans and family with a quickie "I do!"

The Gala

The actress and her new hubby made their first public appearance as newlyweds at the 2019 Met Gala, where they walked the legendary carpet in colorful matching suits (and had an epic reunion with her on-screen brother, Richard Madden). But according to Turner, the pair did even more to embody the 2019 theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," than simply look stunning in Louis Vuitton.

"Camp is hard to define," she said in a video about her look for the French fashion house. "Let me give you an example: I think camp is getting married in Vegas, last minute, after the Billboard Music Awards."

"That would be fun," she added with a wink. "I'd like to try that. That's camp."

The Wedding, pt. 2

After a hectic spring, Turner and Jonas jetted off to Europe at the end of June for their big celebration: an ultra-private wedding ceremony in the south of France. The destination, guest list and Turner's dress were close-kept secrets until the couple decided to share a snap from their happy day on Instagram, giving fans a look at Jonas' dapper black tux and Turner's stunning Louis Vuitton gown.

"Their love really shows and watching them together touched everyone at the wedding. They couldn't keep their eyes off each other,” a source told ET of the love-filled ceremony. "It was emotional for everyone involved during the ceremony because Sophie and Joe sweetly welled up. They had such happy tears, everyone felt their emotion."

The Honeymoon

Turner certainly deserved a little R&R after knocking out a TV series finale, a major movie release and not one but two wedding ceremonies in the first half of the year, and she and Jonas certainly seemed to get it on their enviable honeymoon at the stunning Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives.

"Paradise ☀️🌊✨ such a magical place," she captioned a few shots from the couple's well-earned getaway, adding that the best part was living life with "#nonewsnoshoes."

The J-Sisters

After tying the knot, Turner officially became part of the Jonas family, though she and sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas were already thick as thieves. The trio has spent the year supporting their hubbies as they staged the Jonas Brothers comeback, via a new album, Happiness Begins, a documentary, Chasing Happiness, and their ongoing world tour -- the band's first in a decade.

Turner and her fellow "J-Sisters" have been on hand for premieres, tour dates, awards show performances -- and they stole the show in the JoBros' music video for their first comeback single, "Sucker."

The VMA Fangirl

The Jonas Brothers recently performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they won a Moon Person for Best Pop Video. But the real winner was Turner, who got to hang out with Lizzo!

Plus, she had what might literally be the most amazing fangirl encounter of all time with Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness backstage, where the two were equally excited to meet and gush over each other. And the whole thing was captured by ET's cameras!

The Next Steps

So what's next for Turner? Win or lose, Sunday's Emmys is bound to be a big night for Game of Thrones, as the cast reunites to celebrate a potentially record-breaking night of awards.

Next up, the actress will be starring alongside Straight Outta Compton star Corey Hawkins in Survive, a thriller series currently in production for release on Quibi, a short-form video streaming app. Survive is based on the Alex Morel novel of the same name, and tells the story of Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins), who are forced to fight for their lives after their plane crashes on a remote, snowy mountain.

"I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi," said Turner in a press release about the new series. "She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need."

