It's a magical red carpet!

Stars like Jameela Jamil, Brittany Snow and more channeled Disney princesses on the red carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards. From a powder blue ball gown to a yellow tulle number, fairy-tale moments were made.

Jamil, who stunned in a light turquoise asymmetric gown, spoke with ET's guest co-host, Sharon Osbourne, revealing Princess Jasmine was her inspiration tonight.

"I'm having my Princess Jasmine moment," The Good Place actress told Osbourne. "This is Monique Lhuillier and I just wanted to be too much 'cause that's what my character is and I'm coming tonight dressed as her in her honor 'cause she got me here today."

Jamil accessorized with coordinating David Webb jewelry, matching clutch (which carried string cheese for a quick snack!) and a coral lip.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy resembled Cinderella in a powder blue strapless ruffled dress, made edgy with a black studded leather belt and combat boots. The blonde beauty completed the look with an oversized silver chain necklace and a swept-up hairdo, also similar to Cinderella's.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brittany Snow also gave off Cinderella vibes in a frothy blue-dotted strapless ball gown with a beautifully ruched bodice. She styled the ensemble with drop State Property earrings, Stephen Webster ring and Casadei shoes.

John Shearer/Getty Images

This Is Us actress Faithe Herman was the Belle of the ball, looking like she stepped out of Beauty and the Beast in a bright yellow one-shoulder tulle gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy sparkled in a dark blue dress with plunging V-neckline and structured shoulders, similar to Elsa in Frozen.

John Shearer/Getty Images

