Sophie Turner Is Breathtaking in Blush at 2019 Emmys

Sophie Turner is a sight for sore eyes!

The Game of Thrones actress arrived at the 2019 Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, dressed to the nines. Turner turned heads in a custom blush-colored satin Louis Vuitton gown that featured small straps, a silver belt and a subtle slit. She accessorized with a Louis Vuitton High Jewelry Collection Collection diamond necklace and rings, and wore strappy silver heels.

Her blonde locks were pulled back into a half-up look and her makeup consisted of rose-colored eyeshadow, light blush and a nude lip.

Turner was noticeably without husband Joe Jonas. The Jonas Brother and his siblings are currently on their Happiness Begins tour and were performing in Kansas City, Missouri.

While he couldn't be there his wife, he did write her a sweet note on his Instagram Story. "I am so proud of you. You are nominated for an Emmy! You are incredible. I love you," he wrote alongside a pic of her, to which she replied, "I love you bubba!"

Turner is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, alongside co-stars Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie. The Game of Thrones family will be having quite a night. For the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, the HBO series earned a total of 32 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, for its eighth and final season.

