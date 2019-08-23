Gwyneth Paltrow must have found the fountain of eternal youth, because the 46-year-old GOOP founder looks just like her younger self.

On Thursday, Paltrow shared an adorable shot of herself as a kid, writing, “I’ve always been a summer girl #tbt.”

In the pic, Paltrow is laying on a towel with another towel making a fort above her head. She’s rocking a green T-shirt that’s tied with several ribbons.

One of her GOOP co-workers commented, “Bring the purple T-shirt ribbons back,” to which Paltrow replied, “#personalstyle.”

The throwback shot also got lots of love from her celebrity friends. Jennifer Garner wrote, “Crazy cute,” with several heart emojis.

Paltrow’s The Politician co-star Ben Platt joked, “Is this from last week?”

Rob Lowe commented on Paltrow’s similarity to her 15-year-old daughter, writing, “Apple!”

Paltrow is getting ready for a big transition in her life. After almost a year of marriage to producer Brad Falchuk, they are moving in together. For more on this new milestone, watch the clip below:

