News

Gwyneth Paltrow Hasn’t Aged a Day Since Childhood ‘Summer Girl’ Throwback Pic

By Rachel McRady‍
Gwyneth Paltrow
Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow must have found the fountain of eternal youth, because the 46-year-old GOOP founder looks just like her younger self. 

On Thursday, Paltrow shared an adorable shot of herself as a kid, writing, “I’ve always been a summer girl #tbt.” 

In the pic, Paltrow is laying on a towel with another towel making a fort above her head. She’s rocking a green T-shirt that’s tied with several ribbons. 

One of her GOOP co-workers commented, “Bring the purple T-shirt ribbons back,” to which Paltrow replied, “#personalstyle.”

View this post on Instagram

I’ve always been a summer girl #tbt

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

The throwback shot also got lots of love from her celebrity friends. Jennifer Garner wrote, “Crazy cute,” with several heart emojis. 

Paltrow’s The Politician co-star Ben Platt joked, “Is this from last week?”

Rob Lowe commented on Paltrow’s similarity to her 15-year-old daughter, writing, “Apple!” 

Paltrow is getting ready for a big transition in her life. After almost a year of marriage to producer Brad Falchuk, they are moving in together. For more on this new milestone, watch the clip below: 

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Are Finally Moving in Together After a Year of Marriage

Gwyneth Paltrow Has the Sweetest Response to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's PDA Pic

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Husband Brad Falchuk Shares the Sweet Reason They Waited to Move In

'The Politician': First Look at Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Ben Platt and More Stars in Character

Related Gallery