Your first look at Netflix's The Politician is finally here!

On Thursday, the streaming service released eight new photos from the upcoming comedy series, featuring stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch and Lucy Boynton in character for the first time.

In the pics, Paltrow can be seen wearing a baby pink cape jacket, looking shocked as she sits at a table with Platt, clad in a navy blazer and black, round-framed glasses. Another photo shows Lange rocking a voluminous blonde wig with a fresh set of acrylic nails, heavy makeup and a flashy sweater.

Get your first look at #ThePolitician — a new series created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, & Ian Brennan and starring @BenSPLATT Jessica Lange @zoeydeutch and Gwyneth Paltrow! pic.twitter.com/nMx0WoilkX — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 8, 2019

The series — about an impossibly driven young man who dreams of being the president — also stars Lucy Boynton, Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, and Laura Dreyfuss. #ThePolitician premieres Sept. 27 pic.twitter.com/RyrOA79Wph — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 8, 2019

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, the series follows the story of "an impossibly driven young" teenager named Payton Hobart (Platt), who dreams of becoming the president of the United States. But until he graduates, he'll have to navigate his high school's treacherous political landscape to get elected student body president and secure a spot at Harvard.

"[Payton is] grappling with his ambition versus his lack of empathy and his struggles with whether or not he might have an inability to see other people's feelings in the face of his own goals," Platt told ET in April. "It was a very fascinating character to get to play ... to play someone that's a bit more conniving and self-centered and conceited was a fun challenge."

Platt also explained what it was like both starring in and executive producing the project.

"[Ryan] came to me to pitch me [The Politician]," he revealed, adding that as EP, he got to "have a hand in crafting the ensemble," which also includes Bette Midler, Judith Light, Bob Balaban and Platt's Dear Evan Hansen co-star, Laura Dreyfuss. "The cast is just out of this world. [It's] insane to be among them and let alone to lead them was a dream."

The Politician begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 27.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens up About Working With Husband Brad Falchuk on 'The Politician': 'He's So Hot'

Ben Platt Talks 'The Politician' on Netflix and Acting With Gwyneth Paltrow (Exclusive)

Beyoncé Sent the Sweetest Gift to Ben Platt for His Last Performance in 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Related Gallery