Gwyneth Paltrow had a great experience working with her husband, Brad Falchuk, on the highly anticipated Netflix series The Politician.

Falchuk and his longtime partners Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan created the show, which follows a high school student (played by Ben Platt) who has meticulously plotted his journey to becoming the president of the United States but hits a snag when he finds out he's been wait-listed at Harvard. Paltrow plays his ultra-privileged mom, who, according to The Hollywood Reporter, says lines like "This negative energy is not good for your father's healing."

In a new Q&A with THR, 48-year-old Falchuk says it took serious convincing for Paltrow to come on board the project since, these days, she's more invested in her wellness brand GOOP than acting.

"He said, 'You're my muse for this character,' and I was like, 'Oh, that's very nice,'" Paltrow tells the magazine.

Falchuk ended up working around his wife's busy schedule. He also says 46-year-old Paltrow wasn't shy about suggesting changes to her character's lines.

"She would come to me with, 'This is killing me; please don't make me say all this.' OK -- [Falchuk edits out the line] -- and I would never do that for anybody else but … "

Although working with loved ones can be tricky, Paltrow has nothing but good things to say about collaborating with her husband and seeing him in his element.

"It's so fun to be working with someone who you're in love with," she shares. "I was like, 'Agh! He's so hot, he's so talented, this is so fun.'"

As for Murphy -- who threw the couple a star-studded wedding party last April before they tied the knot last September -- he notes of the two, "They're very lovey-dovey, physical and they've found some incredibly rarefied space. They both went through a lot, and I was with them for a lot of years where it wasn't so great."

Paltrow recently revealed to InStyle that about a year after she married Falchuk, the pair are moving in together. In June, she shared that the two were only living together part-time during an interview with the Sunday Times.

"Married life has been really good," Paltrow tells InStyle. "We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle, and now we're moving in together this month."

"I adore my husband," she adds. "He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he's a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It's fun."

