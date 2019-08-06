Gwyneth Paltrow is getting ready for a big step in her relationship!

For InStyle's 25th anniversary September issue, the 46-year-old actress reveals that she and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are getting ready to move in together just under a year after they tied the knot. The Goop founder shares this tidbit in the context of reminiscing about the four times she covered the magazine in 1999, 2002, 2003 and 2012.

"In 2003 I shot my third InStyle cover in Spain with my exchange family from when I studied abroad as a teen. I still go there all the time. I’m very close to the family. In fact, my Spanish father, Jesus, walked me down the aisle at my wedding last September," Paltrow shares. "Married life has been really good."

"We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle, and now we’re moving in together this month," Paltrow continues, referencing her two kids with her ex-husband, Chris Martin -- Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 -- and Falchuk's two children from a previous relationship, Isabella and Brody.

"I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways," she adds. "I really like being married. It’s fun."

In a June interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Paltrow revealed that Falchuk stayed in his own home when his children were with him three nights a week.

"All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," Paltrow said at the time. She added that the arrangement is "perfect" for maintaining "polarity" as instructed by her intimacy teacher, Michaela Boehm.

PAUL MCLEAN/LGA MANAGEMENT /InStyle

Prior to her happily married life now, Paltrow covered InStyle in 1999, when, despite her father's health troubles, she remained focused on living her life to the fullest.

"I felt overwhelmed. I think when you’re so young and something like that happens to you, it’s very hard to have any perspective on what’s going on. You’re in a storm. In a way, I was extremely present because that’s all I could be," she explains in the anniversary issue. "There’s this optimism that comes from having your whole life ahead of you and not knowing what’s going to happen."

"Back then everybody was telling me, 'You’re going to be something.' I was like, 'I don’t know, but I guess I’m on this train,'" she continues. "It’s funny: Now I see the kind of energy I had then in my daughter."

Paltrow's life with Martin, whom she divorced in 2016, was coming together in the midst of her 2002 cover shoot, during which time she was living in London.

"I finally bought an apartment in the city when I was 29 and moved there when I was 30. Then I met Chris right after that, and London was home for at least 10 years," she says. "I loved my London years. There was so much mystery around everything, from the humor to the traditions to the architecture to the snacks... I had my kids there. And I completely changed as a woman."

After welcoming her children in London, Paltrow began to reflect on the chapters of her own life.

"Having children was so extraordinarily profound. It turned my world completely upside down in the best possible way," she says. "I think women understand that there are different chapters to our lives. My life looked a lot different in that decade than it did in my 20s, when I was very immersed in acting. In my 30s my focus was my kids. I was home most of the time. I was cooking with my kids and starting Goop. I was very happy doing the school runs and being domestic."

Now Paltrow's life is all about wellness and rejecting the title of influencer, which she says she's "a little bit allergic to."

"At this stage I’ve realized the secret to wellness is a little bit of everything," she says. "It’s sleep. It’s hydration. It’s nutrition and exercise. It’s not being toxic. It’s watching your tongue. It’s being around people who love you and who are honest with you."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Gwyneth Paltrow and Husband Brad Falchuk Don't Live Together Full Time

Gwyneth Paltrow Curses Out Someone Who Questions Whether She Actually Cooks

Tom Holland Says It 'Breaks My Heart' That Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Remember Working With Him

Related Gallery