Eight months after tying the knot with Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she and her new husband don't live together full time.

In a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, the actress opened up about her and Falchuk's unique living situation. Falchuk sleeps at his nearby home when his children from a previous relationship, Brody and Isabella, are staying over, and on the other four nights of the week, he stays with Paltrow.

"All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," Paltrow, 46, told the outlet. She added that the arrangement is "perfect" for maintaining "polarity" as instructed by her intimacy teacher, Michaela Boehm.

During the interview, Paltrow also discussed whether she thinks she's a good stepmom to Brody and Isabella.

"I have no idea," said the Avengers star, who also has two teenage children, Apple and Moses, from her previous marriage to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. "Sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls. If you're not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted."

"My stepson, for example, had a rough beginning with it all, but now he and I have our own space together," Paltrow continued. "I'm not his mother, he's not my son, but he knows he is very special to me."

As for her own children, Paltrow sweetly gushed about what "f**king awesome people" they are.

"Apple is an incredibly self-aware, strong girl; she knows what's right for her and what's not right," she said. "I'm sure we are going to have some pain and heartbreak, as we all do, but I want to honor who they are. I don't want to force myself upon them."

Paltrow and Fulchuk wasted no time in embracing their blended family, with Martin joining the couple on their "very modern" family honeymoon over Christmas. The actress was also all smiles while posing with Martin and his girlfriend, Dakota Fanning, in April.

See more on Paltrow and her family below.

