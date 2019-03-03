Gwyneth Paltrow! has a lot of love for both her husband, Brad Falchuk, and her ex-husband, Chris Martin.



On Saturday, just one day after Falchuk turned 48, the actress shared a touching photo of the pair at an outdoor gathering.



“It’s your birthday, but it’s really feels like you are the gift,” she captioned the sweet photo. She went on to mention his two children from a previous marriage. ”Not just to me, and to @izzyfalchuk and Brody, but to all of us who are fortunate enough to know and love you. You are my rock, my true north, my favorite person to eat with, to travel with. You are a true friend. You want only what is for the highest good. You always help me see what I can’t. I am so happy you were born @bradfalchuk I love you so much.”

But that wasn’t the end of the Oscar-winner’s birthday posts. Because, believe it or not, her ex-husband Chris Martin’s 42nd birthday also arrived on Saturday, which Paltrow commemorated with another, albeit briefer, post.



“Happy Birthday CAJM. This is a special one,” she wrote alongside a photo of them together, abbreviating his full name, Chris Anthony John Martin. “We love you so much. #42.”

Paltrow has previously talked about staying close with Martin despite their divorce. The exes share two kids together, 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses, and in January, she shared that Martin and their children even accompanied her and Falchuk on their honeymoon in the Maldives over the holidays.

"We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids," she said during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that."

