Gwyneth Paltrow has the ultimate blended family.

The 46-year-old actress appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, where she dished on going on a honeymoon after marrying producer Brad Falchuk last September. Paltow says the two went to Maldives and had a big family honeymoon over Christmas. Paltrow's ex-husband, Chris Martin, came along, as well as their kids -- 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses. The actress shared that Falchuk's two kids from his previous marriage were also present as well as a few close family friends.

"It was a very modern honeymoon," Paltrow said with a laugh as hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest marveled on how the group could keep it so amicable.

But there was no tension during the getaway, according to Paltrow, and everyone was happy.

"Oh, just great conversation and lots of kids," she said of the unconventional honeymoon. "It was great. We had such a good time."

As for how she and Martin have been able to have such a great co-parenting relationship following their divorce, Paltrow says it's been simple keeping their children's best interests at heart.

"We just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids," she noted. "They just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we try to keep that."

Paltrow recently shared pics of her honeymoon in the Maldives on Instagram, including one of her and her new husband wearing matching white T-shirts and posing by the picturesque water.

"Walking into the new year with a lot of gratitude for all of the wonderful moments of 2018, lessons and joys alike," she also wrote alongside another stunning vacation shot of the two holding hands. "Wishing each and every one of you a truly magnificent, happy 2019."

Last November, Paltrow shared gorgeous photos from her intimate wedding to Falchuk, which took place at her home in the Hamptons. Watch the video below for more:

