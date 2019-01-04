Gwyneth Paltrow had a hilarious response to a popular Brad Pitt meme on Instagram.

The 46-year-old actress noticed a meme featuring photos of herself, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston with their ex, Brad Pitt, and couldn't help but comment. The post reads, "Brad: The man who likes to look like his girlfriend," and shows the three women with similar hairstyles, fashion sense and facial expressions to Pitt.

"Or we like to look like him, let's face it," Paltrow quipped.

Paltrow and Pitt, 55, famously dated for two years before ending their engagement in 1997. In WSJ. Magazine's December/January issue, Paltrow explained why she's grateful that she and Pitt called it quits in the '90s.

“Cameron Diaz and I talk about this all the time," she told the magazine. "We’re like, ‘Thank God in the early ’90s there were [so few] paparazzi. Thank God.’ We cry in gratitude that no one was following us around and seeing what we were doing."

“I remember when Brad Pitt and I broke up, it was on the cover of the New York Post and there was no one outside my house,” she added. “That would never happen today.”

With Pitt in her past, Paltrow has her complete focus on her new relationship with Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in September.

"I feel like we are probably better equipped to choose our life partner when we are halfway through life. But generally, we have to pick our spouses a lot earlier because of the whole procreation piece," Paltrow said. "... For me, it has been more of a process, and so I feel really lucky to have met this person who is an incredible, true partner.”

