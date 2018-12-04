Gwyneth Paltrow knows it was a different time when she and Brad Pitt broke off their engagement in 1997.

The 46-year-old actress covers WSJ. Magazine's December/January issue, and opens up about her ex-fiance, whom she famously dated for over two years before calling it quits. Paltrow says she's thankful the level of scrutiny on celebrities 20 years ago was nowhere near as intense as it is now.

“Cameron Diaz and I talk about this all the time," she tells the magazine. "We’re like, ‘Thank God in the early ’90s there were [so few] paparazzi. Thank God.’ We cry in gratitude that no one was following us around and seeing what we were doing."

“I remember when Brad Pitt and I broke up, it was on the cover of the New York Post and there was no one outside my house,” she adds. “That would never happen today.”

Lachlan Bailey for WSJ. Magazine

Of course, Paltrow has also changed a lot since the '90s. The Oscar-wining actress is now a successful businesswoman with her lifestyle brand Goop, and makes no apologies about being a "trailblazer" when it comes to health and wellness -- for example, her well-known love of yoga.

“I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, ‘What is yoga? She’s a witch. She’s a freak,'" she says.

She later recalls an amusing experience in Los Angeles.

“Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, ‘Have you ever done yoga before?’" she remembers. "And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, ‘You have this job because I’ve done yoga before.’"

And she makes no apologies for her ambitions.

“I’m here one fu**ing time," she explains. "I want an incredible life. I used to be in my trailer, smoking a cigarette and waiting for Ethan Hawke to open the door. Now look at me.”

Lachlan Bailey for WSJ. Magazine

As for her love life, she also couldn't be happier these days. She married writer and producer Brad Falchuk in September in an intimate ceremony at her Hamptons home.

"It’s fantastic," she shares of married life. "I feel like we are probably better equipped to choose our life partner when we are halfway through life. But generally we have to pick our spouses a lot earlier because of the whole procreation piece.... For me it has been more of a process, and so I feel really lucky to have met this person who is an incredible, true partner.”

She notes that the two are still taking it slow despite now being husband and wife. For example, they haven't merged households. While Paltrow has two kids with ex-husband Chris Martin -- 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses -- Falchuk also has two teenage kids from a previous marriage, Brody and Isabella.

“We are still doing it in our own way," she says. "With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly. It’s pretty intense, the teenage thing."

“I’ve never been a stepmother before," she acknowledges. "I don’t know how to do it.”

Lachlan Bailey for WSJ. Magazine

Last month, Paltrow shared photos from her super-private wedding, including a look at her dazzling wedding dress. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow in Talks With Netflix for Goop Show

Gwyneth Paltrow Breaks Down in Tears Over Ashley Graham's Love Story

Chris Martin Felt ‘Completely Worthless’ After Gwyneth Paltrow Split

Related Gallery