Gwyneth Paltrow Hangs a Christmas Stocking for Ex Chris Martin

Friendly exes!

Gwyneth Paltrow may be celebrating her first Christmas as Brad Falchuk's wife, but she's still hanging a few decorations for her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

The Goop founder, who split from the Coldplay front man in 2014, took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a pic of herself in front of a mantel with stockings. There are five in total: for herself, her new husband, Martin, and their two kids, Apple, 14 and Moses, 12.

Paltrow and Falchuk tied the knot in September, with a romantic wedding ceremony in the Hamptons.

"She looked beautiful," a source told ET at the time. "She was wearing a custom-designed wedding gown."

"She seemed so relaxed at her rehearsal dinner but seemed slightly nervous right before she walked down the aisle, but her mom gave her loving encouragement," the source added. "Gwyneth has wanted this for a very long time; you could tell this meant the world to her."

