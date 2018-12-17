Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were in the The Big Easy over the weekend!

The Oscar winner and her TV producer husband visited New Orleans for pro wrestler Luke Robinson and Gina Lola DiCenzo’s picture-perfect wedding. However, they still found time to take a walk around the city and snap a photo for posterity.

“New Orleans stroll,” the Avengers: Infinity War star captioned a makeup-free photo in which she wore her signature blonde locks down with a black coat. As for Falchuk, he opted for a brown sweater over a blue button-down and a wide-brimmed beige hat for the scenic excursion. Paltrow also posted the photo in her Instagram Story, noting they were only in town for 36 hours, however, it appears as though they made the most of their time!

She also posted a photo of the eatery where they got lunch and a short clip of wedding attendees enjoying a second line in the streets of New Orleans, a cherished tradition, that included a brass band and plenty of handkerchief waving.

The sweet selfie comes a month after the Goop founder finally shared a photo from her nuptials with Falchuk at her Hamptons home in September.

In the photo, Paltrow and Falchuk are walking hand in hand as those in attendance are showering them with green leaves. The bride wore an embroidered gown for the occasion while the groom sported a sharp gray suit and black tie for the big day.

