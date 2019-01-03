Gwyneth Paltrow is looking incredible while on vacation with husband Brad Falchuk!

The 46-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of her and her hubby on their final day of vacation in the Maldives. In the shot, Paltrow is sporting Daisy Duke shorts and a white T-shirt as she rocks sunglasses and windswept hair. For his part, Falchuk opted to coordinate with his wife, wearing light blue shorts and a white T-shirt.

"Farewell to these beautiful atolls of peace #maldives #sonevajani," she captioned the shot of her and her husband standing with the ocean at their backs.

While on vacation, both Paltrow and Falchuk have taken to Instagram to share pics from their trip. Rocking a white bikini and a couple of maxi dresses, Paltrow seems to have had a great time on their getaway!

Prior to their Maldives trip, the couple vacationed in New Orleans where they shared a sweet selfie.

All the travel comes after the pair tied the knot in September. About a month after the nuptials, Paltrow shared snaps of the big day on Goop. "Took me a minute to get it together, but at long last, for those who have requested, a little look inside the best day of our lives," she wrote alongside one pic.

Following the ceremony, a source told ET about the magical day.

"After the ‘I dos,’ Gwyneth was elated and danced throughout the evening," a source told ET at the time. "The atmosphere was incredibly romantic. The flowers were beautifully arranged on the tables with crystal wine glasses and candles. It was a very Hamptons, outdoorsy feel. The weather was glorious so it truly was a perfect scene.”

