Brad Falchuk is stepping out in the public eye!

The 48-year-old producer appeared for a rare interview with WSJ Magazine to talk about his new deal with Netflix, and in the process opened up about his marriage to actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

“There’s a media version of her and me, but we’re just home cooking dinner,” he says, insisting the pair don’t lead a glamorous lifestyle. “Or she’s just cooking me breakfast. That’s all. We could not be a more normal couple.”

When it comes to criticisms, Falchuk says Paltrow is a pro.

“Gwyneth has a very tough skin. She’s like, ‘You’ve got to relax,’” he says. “At the end of the day we’re getting into bed together… and nothing from the outside world or anybody’s opinions means anything.”

Though the couple is coming up on their one-year anniversary of marriage, they’ve decided not to live together until now.

“I’m moving in September. We’ve just done it slowly,” he reveals. “Divorce is terrible, even when it’s the right thing to do. And it’s really hard on kids. Come September, we’re gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it’ll be great.”

Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and Falchuk has daughter Isabella and son Brody with his ex-wife, Suzanne Falchuk.

“That whole world of fame is her world. I always tell my kids, we have it great -- because if I need to get us a dinner reservation in Rome, it’s easy. But when we get there, nobody knows us,” Falchuk says. “I can operate anonymously in the world.”

As for working together on the new Netflix series, The Politician, Falchuk and Paltrow weren’t afraid to poke fun at one another.

“She gets a little handsy… Only with me. Not with anybody else. I shouldn’t have made that joke…” Falchuk quips.

“It’s true. I was handsy,” Paltrow admits.

The Avengers star says that working with her husband wasn’t a challenge, but rather the opposite.

“We have such a strong friendship and deep knowledge of the other, so it was very easy,” she says. “I can be very impatient with acting these days, and he was really good at wrangling that impatient side.”

