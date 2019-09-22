The 71st Primetime Emmys just kicked off in the most unforgettable way!

At first, Homer Simpson strolled out onto an animated version of the awards show stage. However, before he could start delivering one-liners, a piano dropped from the ceiling -- upending his performance! That's when Black-ish nominee Anthony Anderson jumped into action to "save" the hostless awards show. He ran to the stage to find the perfect individual to take over the opening monologue duties.

He chose Bryan Cranston, but not before hilariously pretending to steal Emmys with his "mother," who was stuffing them into her purse! When Cranston did take the stage, he discussed the role TV has played in his life, including watching Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. He also mentioned all the places television has taken him since, including Albuquerque. This is a clear reference to his landmark role as Walter White in Breaking Bad. Next he mentioned all the places this year's nominees have taken fans, including Winterfell and the Upside Down. These are nods to beloved shows Game of Thrones and Stranger Things.

All of Hollywood dressed to the nines and showed up at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night to celebrate the brightest and best in television. Although there's no host this year, the opening monologue showed the kind of star power that will be included in the evening's proceedings.

Like in 2018, GoT is starting the evening on top with the most nominations. The hit HBO series has a whopping 32 nods, including Outstanding Drama Series.

Other shows hoping to take home the night's biggest prizes include Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which each garnered seven nominations apiece, and Chernobyl, Killing Eve and Fleabag which received six nods each.

As for the evening's presenters, some of the GoT cast is reuniting on stage to present one of the evening's awards. The likes of Zendaya, RuPaul, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gwyneth Paltrow, Billy Porter, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Ben Stiller, Bill Hader, Taraji P. Henson, Michael Douglas, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Lilly Singh, Naomi Watts, Peter Krause, Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz and more will also be helping hand out prizes.

