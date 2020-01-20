SAG Awards

Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones Share a Sweet ‘Chicago’ Reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards

By Rachel McRady‍
And all that jazz! Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston weren't the only stars to reunite at Sunday's 2020 SAG Awards. Former Chicago co-stars Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones also had a sweet run-in at the show. 

Zellweger, 50, who took home the SAG Award for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy, shared a laugh with Zeta-Jones, 50, backstage at the show. The pair were also photographed chatting with nominee Jennifer Lopez. 

Back in 2003, both ladies won SAG Awards for their performances as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, respectively, in the musical adaptation. Zeta-Jones also went on to win the Oscar for the same role.

This year, Zeta-Jones attended the show in support of her husband, Michael Douglas, who was nominated for his work on The Kominsky Method

"I'm so proud of him," Zeta-Jones gushed of Douglas when speaking to ET's Keltie Knight. 

