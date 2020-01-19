Catherina Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are the epitome of awards season couples goals.

The posh pair hit the carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, where Douglas was nominated once again for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on The Kominsky Method.

Douglas kept it classic in a black tuxedo, while his wife was positively shimmering in her plunging, platinum long-sleeved gown by Welsh designer Julien McDonald and JULIEN X GABRIELA. "I have a bit of Wales with me tonight again accompanying my wonderful husband on his nomination," Zeta-Jones told ET's Keltie Knight on the carpet. "I'm so proud of him."

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Douglas has been an awards show regular over the past two years as The Kominsky Method has been showered with nominations. But the 75-year-old actor told ET that he values "good work" above any award.

"You always appreciate good work and everybody's working," he said. "[We've got] great scripts. Chuck Lorre got nominated, ensemble cast, which is always a really nice honor for the actors together and Alan [Arkin]. So I've enjoyed it. I've had a lot of fun, other than we're East Coast people, the show's out here, so it takes a little bit away from home."

The couple also gushed to ET about their recent holiday travels with their kids, Dylan and Carys, to "Africa, India and Turkey," and Zeta-Jones, a U.K. native, offered her opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent decision to step back from royal life.

"Oh my gosh, I wish them the best in whatever they do," she said. "I think happiness is the most important thing in life and whatever makes you happy."

