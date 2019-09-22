Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas stepped out for an Emmys date night in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

The couple walked the purple carpet, with Zeta-Jones looking flawless in a draping, hot pink gown which wrapped around her shoulders in a unique and sexy cut.

She paired the outfit with matching pink heels and drop earrings and wore her hair up like many other actresses attending TV's biggest night.

Douglas, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for The Kominksy Method, was at her side in a dapper, dark suit, holding her hand as the couple posed for snaps.

Zeta-Jones took to Instagram earlier in the evening, sharing a video of her and Douglas on their way to the event.

“We’re off to the Emmys,” she said. “Well, I’m off with this fabulous nominee.”

“We going to the Emmys,” Douglas then piped in.

“Carpool to the Emmy Awards!!!!!” Zeta-Jones captioned the video. “Congrats to my hubby on his nomination tonight. Love you so💕💕💕 #Emmys.”

See more on couples who attended the 2019 Emmys together below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmys 2019: Live Updates From TV's Biggest Awards Show

Why Kylie Jenner Missed Presenting Gig With Sisters Kendall and Kim Kardashian at Emmy Awards 2019

Michelle Williams Wins First Emmy for 'Fosse/Verdon'

Related Gallery