Catherine Zeta-Jones and Carys Douglas are having a mother-daughter matching moment on the cover of Vanity Fair Spain.

The actress and her 16-year-old daughter could not look more chic in Fendi suits on the cover of the magazine's September issue. It's the second time Zeta-Jones and Douglas have shared a September issue cover; they were Town & Country's cover stars last year.

"Thrilled to be on the cover of the September issue of @VanityFairSpain with my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas 💕," the 49-year-old actress wrote, in part, on Tuesday. "Thank you to the amazing #VanityFairSpain team for the wonderful feature. ¡Me encanta!"

"An honor to be included in the September issue of Vanity Fair Spain! Thank you to the incredible team xx," Douglas captioned her own post.

Zeta-Jones opened up to ET about how she and husband Michael Douglas keep their kids -- Carys and 19-year-old son Dylan -- grounded during an interview last November.

“They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan,” she shared. “The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think.”

“We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years,” Zeta-Jones added. “They get it, and that's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky.”

See more in the video below.

