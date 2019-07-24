It was a special day for Catherine Zeta-Jones, and her two main men were there to celebrate with her.

The 49-year-old actress honored by her home city with the Honorary Freedom of the City and County of Swansea during a special ceremony on Wednesday. Right by her side was her husband, Michael Douglas, and their 18-year-old son, Dylan, who looked all grown up in a black suit while proudly supporting his famous mother.

Zeta-Jones looked elegant in a hot pink off-the-shoulder sheath dress, while Michael wore a gray suit. The couple is also parents to 16-year-old daughter Carys who was not in attendance.

Michael and Dylan couldn't help but show their excitement for Catherine as she was celebrated.

The day before, the former Chicago star took to Instagram to share snaps of herself and her family enjoying time together. "Home in my beautiful country💚💚Wales," she captioned her post.

Back in November, Zeta-Jones opened up to ET about how lucky she was to have such grounded kids.

"They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan," the brunette beauty revealed. "The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick, I think."

"We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years," she added. "They get it, and that's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky."

