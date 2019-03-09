Looks like it's only a matter of time before Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter is following in her performing footsteps.

The Queen America star showed off her daughter, Carys', singing skills on Instagram on Friday -- and the 15-year-old is pretty good!

"International women’s day. My daughter Carys as a babe. But, today, with her amazing outlook on the world... And her ambitions to create a better one.. you are exceptional," Zeta-Jones captioned the video of Carys singing Sara Bareilles' "Little Black Dress," as fans praised her incredible voice in the comments.

"She has a wonderful & strong voice like her lovely & talented mommy @catherinezetajones," one follower wrote, as another chimed in, "Naturally born with so much talent!"

While Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her daughter on International Women's Day, her son, 18-year-old Dylan, honored her with a sweet throwback photo. "When your son finds this snap on this day.,,,well, it just makes me feel nice #mama," the actress wrote alongside the shot.

During a November interview with ET, Michael Douglas admitted that all of his children have big Hollywood dreams.

“Right now, all three of my kids want to be actors, Cameron, Dylan and Carys, and my niece, Kelsey,” he said. “So that’s four of the next dynasty. Dad and I got about 120 years and about 130 movies, so it will be more and we just got a grandchild -- little granddaughter Lua.”

Thirty-nine-year-old Cameron, from Douglas’ first marriage to Diandra Luker, nabbed his first film role in 1997’s Mr. Nice Guy, with several acting appearances since. It seems it won't be long before Dylan and Carys make their big screen debuts.

As Douglas shared with ET, however, he's got some advice for the younger generation of the Douglas dynasty.

“Don’t do it if the only thing that’s going to make you happy is being a star,” he said. “You gotta just love acting. The odds are so tough as it is, but if you have that passion, that joy. Look [at] me -- I'm in my seventies now and it’s so great.”

“I don’t want to stop working,” Douglas added. “People say, ‘Oh, why don’t you stop?' It’s not a question of retiring. We’re so blessed and fortunate that we can do what we're doing for the rest of our lives.”

