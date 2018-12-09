Catherine Zeta-Jones is showing her father-in-law some genuine love on his 102nd birthday.

Iconic screen legend Kirk Douglas celebrated his impressive special day on Sunday, and Zeta-Jones -- who is married to the Spartacus star's two-time Oscar-winning son, Michael Douglas -- paid tribute with a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk," the 49-year-old actress wrote alongside a heartfelt video featuring her and her husband's daughter, Carys Zeta Douglas, playing the piano and singing Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful," overlayed with old photos and screenshots from throughout Douglas' long and incomparable career.

The images in the tribute video include candid family pics, press stills from Douglas' old movies, and some touching home video clips that paint a heartwarming and loving portrait of the actor's life and legacy.

Carys also shared a tribute to her grandfather on Sunday, sharing a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Douglas from his younger years, on the set of one of his iconic films.

"102 years young," the 15-year-old captioned the sweet post. "To my inspiration, my pappy. i can’t put into words how much you mean to me. happy birthday, i love you."

The couple's 18-year-old son, Dylan, shared similar sentiments as his younger sister in a post dedicated to his grandfather, writing, "Happy birthday Pappy 102 years!!! Though you are adored by millions, my love for you is by far the greatest. Love you forever and always."

The sweet caption was shared alongside a press photo of Douglas in character as boxer Midge Kelly in the 1949 drama Champion -- a role that earned the star the first of his three Oscar nominations.

For more on the film legend's life and legacy, check out the video below.

