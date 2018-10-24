Don't mess with Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 49-year-old actress brings out the claws in her new Facebook Watch series, Queen America, and ET has the exclusive first look.

Zeta-Jones plays ruthless Oklahoma pageant coach Vicki Ellis in the dark comedy, but there's more to her character than meets the eye. While Vicki is renowned for her skills in turning girls into pageant queens, it's her own transformation from living in poverty to becoming a member of the Tulsa elite that proves to be her real feat -- and source of her inner struggle.

"Queen America is set in the beauty pageant world, but it's about what goes on deeper inside peoples lives," Zeta-Jones teased of the series.

Check it out below. Queen America, also starring Judith Light, premieres Nov. 21 on Facebook Watch.

While Zeta-Jones' character is definitely cold-hearted on the show, she's taken a much different approach when it comes to raising her children with husband Michael Douglas, 18-year-old Dylan and 15-year-old Carys.

“What I instilled in my kids, and I’m very, very proud of it, is manners," she recently told Town & Country magazine. "There’s nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp. The teenage years…[Carys] knows she cannot roll her eyes at me, or huff and puff around me. I never did it to my mother; and she’s not doing it to me.”

“My parents do a really good job of reality-checking me and being like, ‘Look around you. The life you have is extraordinary,’” Carys agreed.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Her & Michael Douglas' Birthday With Sweet Video

Catherine Zeta-Jones Supports Stunning Look-Alike Daughter Carys Alongside Michael Douglas in NYC

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Touching Video Moving Her Son Dylan Into College

Related Gallery