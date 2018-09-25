It's a special day for Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas!

The couple, who have been married for almost 18 years, share the same birthday: Sept. 25. On Tuesday, the actress -- who turned 49 -- took to Instagram to share a black-and-white video dedicated to her "president" on his 74th birthday. The clip begins with a scene from Douglas' movie, The American President. It then shows Marilyn Monroe singing "Happy Birthday" as photos of Douglas and Zeta-Jones flash on the screen.

"Happy Birthday to my very own President! My husband Michael," Zeta-Jones wrote. "I guess that makes me First Lady! Stranger things have happened! Go figure😂oops, it’s my birthday today too.😘."

The lovebirds have been celebrating their birthdays together since they started dating, something that Zeta-Jones told ET earlier this month that she didn't mind -- at first.

"It was a lot of fun [celebrating our birthdays together] when we were dating," she said at the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show. "But now, it's like, 'OK, I want my own day.'"

At the event, Zeta-Jones was accompanied by her 15-year-old daughter, Carys. The mother-daughter duo made a stylish splash as they sat front row.

"I love this!" Carys marveled. "It's a dream to come back again."

