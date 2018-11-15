Michael Douglas Reveals That Dad Kirk, 101, Loves FaceTime

Kirk Douglas has a new favorite pastime.

Michael Douglas revealed during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday, that his 101-year-old father recently discovered FaceTime and can't get enough of it!

While discussing their Thanksgiving plans, Michael, 74, explained that it was "hard" not to always be with his family. And now that his father has figured out FaceTime, it's like he's always by his side, he joked.

“He’s amazing. He’s discovered FaceTime. He just loves it,” Michael told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest before sharing what their conversations sound like. “‘Hi, Dad!’ ‘Where are you?'" he said as Kirk. “‘Let me show you, Dad, I’m here.’ ‘Who’s that?’ ‘He’s a friend, Dad.'”

Kirk will be celebrating his 102nd birthday on Dec. 9. The Hollywood icon was recently at Michael's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"My dad is here," Michael said, after giving shout-outs to wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Cameron. "In a month, Kirk turns 102 years old. So those of you who took the under on him taking 80, you lost a long time ago."

"It means so much to me, Dad, that you're here today," he continued, tearing up. "I'll say it simply and with all my heart: I'm so proud to be your son."

