Catherine Zeta-Jones and her two kids got all glammed up!

The Queen America star stepped out with her 15-year-old look-alike daughter, Carys, and 18-year-old son, Dylan, to attend the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama 2019 Gala at The Rainbow Room in New York City, on Friday night.

The stunning actress -- who shares Carys and Dylan with husband Michael Douglas -- looked glamorous in a burgundy, off-the-shoulder velvet gown, which she paired with matching heels and dangling earrings. Her mini-me was equally as beautiful in a cranberry-and-beige floral dress. Both mother and daughter had their hair swept in an elegant updo. Her son looked dapper in a black suit.

During the event, Catherine, who was born in Wales, received an honorary degree from the institution.

"An inspirational evening with this incredible group from The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama! Delighted to be initiated as a Fellow of this stellar establishment," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Thank you all for sharing your talents! I was honored and in awe by your presentation. I’ll let you know as soon as I pick my jaw up off the floor! #RWCMD."

Earlier this month, Catherine, Michael and Carys all attended the Michael Kors New York Fashion Week show, and posed for a family photo at the event.

ET spoke with the former Chicago leading lady in November, where she opened up about how she keeps her children grounded with two famous parents.

“They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan,” the brunette beauty revealed. “The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think.”

“We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years,” she added. “They get it, and that's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky.”

