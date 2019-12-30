Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are spending the holidays traveling with their kids! The A-list couple have been spending the last few weeks in Africa and their son, Dylan, 19, and daughter, Carys, 16, have been having a blast.

On Monday, the 50-year-old actress posted a sweet photo of her two kids snuggled up together on the couch, captioning it, "Bushed!!!!!!🐆🐘🦏"

The family of four also posed together, sitting on the floor of a restaurant with a stunning view.

"Sunday lunch in Zanzibar. Happy Sunday everyone!" the Queen America star captioned the shot.

The group also posed in front of a giant waterfall on Christmas Eve, shouting, "Happy Holidays from Africa!"

Catherine had some fun with several group shots of the family posing in front of hippopotamuses where one of her legs appeared to be missing.

"😭😂😭😂photoshop glitch 😂So some think. Michael's missing leg!!!! Yep, it went missing in Africa, but we found it and sewed it back on," she quipped, showing the hidden leg in the second photo.

Her two kiddos also had some fun in a tin bubble bath, splashing and spinning around while wearing their swimsuits.

"Surprise! Tin bath time!! Sibling soap suds😂," Catherine captioned the post.

The actress also shared a funny video with her husband carrying a sack of laundry, saying, "That's what happens when you enter your 20th year of marriage. Michael Douglas does your knickers!"

Back in October, ET's Katie Krause spoke with Douglas about his daughter Carys starting to date.

"I give a lot of unsolicited advice, which is not a great idea, but I can't help myself!" he said of his daughter's dating life at the time.

