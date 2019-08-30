Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son is a daredevil!

Earlier this week, 19-year-old Dylan Douglas took to Instagram to share a video of himself skydiving. Set to some techno music, the crazy clip shows Dylan's utter glee as he leaps from a plane.

"Don't tell mom..." Dylan captioned the clip.

Well it turns out his famous mom did learn of his latest adventure, with Catherine commenting, "Mom just found out😩😩😩😩"

Dylan's half-brother Cameron Douglas also commented on the video, showing his little bro support by writing, "🤘"

Comments By Celebs posted the hilarious mother-son exchange and took things on step further in the comments section.

"@michaelkirkdouglas, you see this yet?" the account questioned. Dylan responded to that particular post on his Instagram Story, writing, "Thanks for telling on me @commentsbycelebs."

It turns out, Michael was ahead of the game though, already having shared his son's video on his own account. "No I wasn’t the Cameraman! 😂," Michael captioned his post.

Last November, Catherine opened up to ET about trying to raise her kids -- she and Michael also share a 16-year-old daughter, Carys -- outside of the Hollywood spotlight.

"They've kinda been removed from the crazy world of Hollywood or even the crazy world of Manhattan," she shared at the time. "The teenagers here in Manhattan, there's a maturity that comes too quick I think."

"We've kind of shielded them away, but they're incredibly mature for their tender years," she added. "They get it, and that's just a thing [where] I think that I just got lucky."

