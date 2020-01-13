2020 Oscar Nominations: The Complete List
Meet your Oscars class of 2020.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences enlisted Issa Rae and John Cho to do the honors of announcing the nominations for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Unveiled bright and early Monday morning from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, this year's Best Picture contenders include something for everyone: prestige dramas and superheroes, foreign films and more Netflix than you can shake a stick at.
Joker was the year's most-nominated film, with 11 total nominations. (It is now also easily the most-nominated superhero movie of all time.) The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood followed closely behind, with 10 nominations apiece.
To find out which of these Academy Award nominees become Academy Award winners, tune in to the (once again, host-less) Oscars, airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.
Here is the full list of nominees:
BEST PICTURE
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out, Written by Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Written by Noah Baumbach
1917, Written by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Written by Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Screenplay by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman, Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Screenplay by Taika Waititi
Joker, Written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
Little Women, Screenplay by Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Written by Anthony McCarten
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
DOCUMENTARY - FEATURE
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
DOCUMENTARY - SHORT SUBJECT
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
ORIGINAL SCORE
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women - Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story - Randy Newman
1917 - Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - John Williams
ORIGINAL SONG
"I'm Standing With You," from Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown," from Frozen II
"Stand Up," from Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from Rocketman
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," from Toy Story 4
SOUND EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
FILM EDITING
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
