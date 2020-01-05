Ricky Gervais is back at it.

The 58-year-old comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday to kick off the 2020 Golden Globes -- and he was on a mission.

Gervais, who has previously hosted the awards show four times, made sure to give the audience the polarizing, shocking performance they've come to expect from him. His opening monologue was quick to take aim at Kevin Hart, Felicity Huffman, Leonardo DiCaprio and more.

"I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars because of some offensive tweets. Luckily, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association can hardly speak English and they have no idea what Twitter is," Gervais began, to awkward glances in the audience. "Remember, they're just jokes. We're all going to die soon, and there's no sequel."

Then came a joke about Huffman -- Gervias feels most sorry for her daughter amid the college admissions scandal, even after William H. Macy's former roles -- and one about all the executives in the room being most "terrified" of Ronan Farrow.

"Talking of all you perverts," he continued, pointing out films and television shows that have shined a light on sexual assault. Gervais then transitioned to speaking about his own show, After Life, in which he shares his character doesn't kill himself -- "just like Jeffrey Epstein." "I know he was your friend, but I don't care!" he yelled.

Gervais delivered a lighthearted jab at Martin Scorsese before turning his attention to DiCaprio.

"Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere [of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood], and by the end, his date was too old for him. Even Prince Andrew was like, 'Come on mate,'" he said.

Gervais then commented on the recent box office failure of Cats, calling James Corden a "fat p**sy" and cracking himself up before delivering another joke about Dame Judy Dench. According to Corden, Dench said she was meant to play a cat, because she loves "plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking her p**sy."

Through looks of horror from the audience and his own laughter, Gervais reminded everyone: "It's the last time. Who cares?"

During a recent appearance onThe Graham Norton Show, Gervais revealed that like the Golden Globes promos claimed, producers really didn't know what he was going to do at the awards show. When Norton asked about whether they approve Gervais' script, the comic explained, "When I do [the show], I say, 'I'm gonna say what I want, I don't have to rehearse,' and they say, 'That's fine.' But I do have to tell a lawyer [the jokes] just before I go on."



"People ask, 'Why do you go to so much trouble to offend people?' and I say, 'It's no trouble. It's easy,'" he added with a laugh.

Gervais announced in November that it would be his last time hosting the Golden Globes. "Once again, they've made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening," he said at the time.

His first three years hosting, in 2010, 2011 and 2012, featured particularly brutal opening monologues -- and were followed by three years of ceremonies hosted by the beloved Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Gervais returned in 2016, with Jimmy Fallon hosting in 2017, Seth Meyers hosting in 2018, and Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosting last year's ceremony.

See more on the Golden Globes in the video below.

