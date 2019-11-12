Beware, Hollywood! Ricky Gervais is back to offer his scathing commentary on the entertainment industry as the 2020 Golden Globes host.

The 58-year-old British comedian has hosted the annual awards show five times -- in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2016 -- and is known for his no-holds-barred humor when it comes to A-list celebrities.

"Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse," Gervais said of taking on the gig. “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

“When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected,” said Lorenzo Soria, President of the HFPA. “We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

In past shows, the Afterlife star has taken aim at Mel Gibson, Sean Penn, Roman Polanski, and Ben Affleck -- just to name a few.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Last year's award show was hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh. Here's a look at some of their most memorable moments:

