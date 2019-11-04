Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in January.

The award is the highest level of achievement in television and will mark DeGeneres’ fourth Golden Globe Award.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award,” said Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA, in a press release announcing the news. “From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.”

“In addition to her television success, she’s an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform,” Soria continued. “We look forward to celebrating her achievements at this year’s ceremony.”

The award honors a celebrity who has made “outstanding contributions to the television medium on or off the screen.”

DeGeneres will be the second recipient of the award, the first being Burnett herself at last year's Golden Globes.

Since launching her career at a comedy club in her native New Orleans, DeGeneres has starred on television shows, including her own sitcom, Ellen, in which her character revealed she was gay to a record 46 million viewers during an Emmy-winning episode which aired in 1997.

She has since become a leading talk show host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, earning awards including Daytime Emmys, Teen Choice and Kids’ Choice Awards. Now in its 17th season, the show has been the home of countless iconic celebrity interviews and moments, in part due to DeGeneres’ close friendships with many of Hollywood’s biggest stars, as shown by a recent episode during which she kissed Jennifer Aniston -- just two weeks after sharing a smooch with Howard Stern.

She has also performed comedy specials for HBO and Netflix, while her production company, A Very Good Production, is behind shows like Ellen’s Game of Games.

Outside of television, DeGeneres has been a part of extensive humanitarian work and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.



