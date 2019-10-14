Now that's quite the mental picture! Howard Stern decides to help his pal, Ellen DeGeneres, out on the Monday's episode of her show. Following some backlash DeGeneres received for laughing with President George W. Bush at an NFL game last week, Howard wants to show his support for the 61-year-old host, who previously defended herself on her talk show.

"People were giving you grief about this George Bush picture. Listen, you know I'm always with you, I'm on your side," the 65-year-old shock jock tells Ellen. "The problem is -- and this is a brilliant booking on your part, having me on the show -- people have this picture in their mind of you and George Bush. What you need to do, in my opinion, is take a picture with me, making out with me."

"Your wife is here!" a shocked Ellen says, motioning to Beth Stern in the audience.

"Once people see me with you, no one's going to be thinking about George Bush," Howard says. "Kiss me, Ellen!"

Howard then asks when was the last time Ellen has kissed a man, to which she replies, "Not that long ago, I kiss men on the lips. Probably Colin Farrell or Leo DiCaprio."

"Now you're gonna kiss a hot guy," Howard teases.

The pair lock lips in a lingering smooch, and Howard even jokes, " I think there was tongue. I felt you pushing a little bit."

Later in the episode, Howard goes on to gush about his wife, Beth, joking with Ellen that they are "maybe even happier than you and Portia [de Rossi]. I hear you guys fight."

To surprise Howard and Beth, Ellen brings out former Bachelor Colton Underwood, revealing he's been ordained in order to remarry the couple.

"Let's just say something off the bat, Colton's got to get a job!" Howard quips.

Ultimately the couple remarries on the show, declaring their love for one another. Beth gushes about her husband, saying, "He is so romantic. He is the most romantic man. Every day he tells me how beautiful I am. He knows I'm very insecure. And every day he tells me he wants to remarry me."

As for their vows, the Bachelor-obsessed pair certainly have a theme.

"I vow to you if you remarry me, I promise for the rest of my life to watch The Bachelor with you in bed every single night," Howard tells his wife.

Here's more with Howard:

