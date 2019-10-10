Howard Stern found a way to make his visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! truly unforgettable.

The shock jock dropped by the late-night talk show on Wednesday, where he brought up his marriage to wife Beth Ostrosky Stern and how he often asks her to renew their vows. Then, he mentioned to Jimmy Kimmel that he and Beth recently took a trip with the host and his wife. One night, while they were out drinking, he proposed to her again.

"I'm talking to Jimmy and I said, 'You know, it's embarrassing but I have asked my wife to remarry me,'" Stern said. "We got married 11 years ago, but we've been together like, 20-something years."

"I said to Jimmy, 'Watch this, I'm gonna say to my wife, 'I want to marry you,' I wanna propose and I'm gonna say remarry me again,'" he continued. "She always says no, because she thinks it's jinxed if you get married again. But I love the proposal!"

Then, at the spur of the moment, he turned to his wife in the audience and asked her to join him on stage. Beth stood up and came to her hubby's side, where the 65-year-old TV personality got down one knee.

"Darling, you know, you have given me the best years of my life. I love you so much," he proclaimed, holding her hand. "You do so much for animal rescue. You know how I feel about you. I'm gonna say to you now, in front of all of my best friends, my sweet love, will you marry me again?"

That's when Beth offered her hubby and smile and a "yes," and the pair kissed and embraced as the studio audience burst into applause.

Here's hoping these two let fans in on their vow renewal ceremony!

See more on Stern below.

