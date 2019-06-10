Robin Givens is spilling all the tea!

The 54-year-old actress was recently a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked to set the record straight on her past rumored relationships.

During one point in the show, a fan called in and bluntly asked Givens about whether rumors she ever hooked up with Brad Pitt were true. The rumors began in 2013, when Givens' ex-husband, Mike Tyson, claimed in his Undisputed Truth memoir that he once drove up to Givens' house following their split and saw her in a car with Pitt. Tyson also claimed that he caught the two in bed together while Givens was still married to him.

"Pulling up in the driveway, that part's true," Givens confirmed. "I didn't read the book, but I was told he says he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened."

"We were coming from like a screening or something," she continued, when asked to elaborate on why she and Pitt were in the driveway together.

Later, Givens also opened up about what it was like dating radio personality Howard Stern, and whether his own claims about his "small penis" are accurate or just jokes.

"Oh my god! This is like a walk down memory lane!" she exclaimed. "I wish I was getting this much action now, Andy!"

"Howard Stern was a magnificent lover," she continued. "Like, unbelievable ... it was all good."

Watch Givens' full response below:

