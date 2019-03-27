Alec Baldwin is getting candid about his self improvement efforts.

The 30 Rock alum sat down with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, and he opened up about everything from taking anger management classes to getting fit.

The 60-year-old actor recently made headlines after being arrested following an altercation with a neighbor over a parking dispute.

Speaking with Stern, Baldwin shared his side of the story, alleging that the man he confronted had snagged a spot in front of his house, and said he felt that the man potentially posed a danger to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their child, who were standing on the curb when the man parked his car "aggressively."

"I just felt that what he did was impolite, bordering on dangerous,” said Baldwin

Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassing the man, and agreed to complete a one-day anger management class to resolve the criminal case. After having attended anger management classes in the past, the actor shared one of the fascinating things he learned about himself.

"When you go to anger management you realize you’re not that angry," he said with a laugh, explaining how the stories he heard about other people's anger and outbursts dwarfed his own anger issues.

Baldwin also dished on how he's been keeping fit and healthy, and revealed that the best words of wisdom he's heard on working out came from Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

"Pete Davidson said, ‘Do 100 push-ups a day, every day," he shared. "And I do it now, I do more. I do like 125, 150. You build up."

Baldwin and Davidson have worked together frequently over the last two years as the Oscar-nominated actor has been a recurring guest star on SNL, portraying President Donald Trump.

For more on Alec Baldwin's recent legal drama, check out the video below.

