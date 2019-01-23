Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded guilty to harassing a man in a parking spot spat and agreed to complete a one-day anger management class to resolve the criminal case. The 60-year-old actor appeared in a New York City courtroom Wednesday.



He pleaded guilty to harassment in the second degree with a conditional discharge and a short-term anger management program, CBS New York reported.

The charge is a violation, the lowest level of offense. If he completes the anger management class, the case record will be sealed.

Alec Baldwin arrives at New York County Criminal Court on Jan. 23, 2019 in New York. DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Baldwin had been accused of trying to punch another driver during a Nov. 2 argument over a parking spot in front of his Manhattan apartment building. The former 30 Rock star's lawyer had said Baldwin would be vindicated by video evidence.

Baldwin only spoke a few words during the court hearing, mostly answering short questions from the judge. He wouldn't comment afterward.

This article was originally published by CBS News on Jan. 23, 2019 at 10:24 a.m. ET.

