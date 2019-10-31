Another year, another crazy celebrity-inspired Halloween costume for Ellen DeGeneres! The 61-year-old talk show host is airing her annual spooky episode, in which her entire audience goes all out with costumes.

DeGeneres herself doesn't disappoint, stepping out as "Cardi E" in a sparkly, revealing look.

"Before we start, I want to say my eyes are up here. My boobs are everywhere else," she quips. "My costume this year is a tribute to Cardi B's character in the movie Hustlers... E is for Ellen. It's also my bra size."

DeGeneres, who has channeled the Kardashians and Nicki Minaj in the past, jokes about her risqué Halloween looks.

"Every year they try to make it sexier than the year before," she says of the show's producers. "I'll know it's time to stop doing the show when they send me out in two coasters and a dinner napkin."

DeGeneres is then joined by the real Cardi B who admires her tribute. She even squeezes one of DeGeneres' new boobs, joking, "I like that yours are softer than mine. I should be mad at my doctor!"

Cardi, who previously donned a sexy nurse costume, has one more look to share with her daughter, Kulture.

"I am going to dress up as Moana because my baby's dressing up as Moana," she says. "So I'm trying to go trick or treating for me because she can't eat candies. That's the fun thing about being a mom."

