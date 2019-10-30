Ariana Grande just took us to The Twilight Zone.

If it wasn't for her signature high pony, the "Don't Call Me Angel" singer would be completely unrecognizable in her Halloween costume this year. Grande, a big Twilight Zone fan, channeled the show's 1959 episode, "Eye of the Beholder," which provides commentary on what is -- and isn't -- deemed beautiful by conventional standards.

In the episode, a woman, Janet, is discouraged by her failed treatment to become beautiful, which in her society is actually the pig-like face that Grande sports as a costume. "Happy halloween’s eve 🖤," the pop star captioned a video of herself posing in her incredible costume.

"Final procedure was a success," she wrote alongside an eerie black-and-white photo showing off her prosthetics.

See more of her look below:

Grande is the latest in a string of stars to debut incredible, show-stopping Halloween costumes. Ciara and Russell Wilson completely nailed their looks as Beyonce and JAY-Z, while Kylie Jenner dressed up her daughter, Stormi, in a baby replica of her 2019 Met Gala ensemble.

See more of this year's best celeb Halloween costumes below.

