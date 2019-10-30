This Halloween season, Courteney Cox isn't keeping her opinion of fellow celebs' Friends costumes to herself!

On Tuesday, actress Sara Foster shared a photo of herself and her daughters Valentina, 8, and Josie, 4, all gussied up as characters from the hit sitcom. The youngest is smiling ear-to-ear in a long blonde wig tied in two pigtails. Her older sis is holding a mug and wearing a shoulder-length brunette wig. Meanwhile, Sara is wearing a black bob wig, also holding a mug and standing in an Amazon Boxtume featuring the Central Perk logo.

Courteney was quick to voice her support for Valentina and Josie's looks, but had a question about their mother's getup, writing in the comments section, "👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Rachel and Phoebe. You...Who the hell are you?"

Sara quickly fired back: "@courteneycoxofficial I'm MONICA !!! You clearly have never seen FRIENDS."

But the playful exchange didn't end there, Courteney responded with, "@sarafoster clearly neither have you. 👩🏻🍳🦃."

The emoji's included could definitely be interpreted as Monica costume suggestions, considering she was a chef and did wear a fake turkey on her head one Thanksgiving to cheer up Chandler (Matthew Perry).

On Tuesday, ET chatted with fellow Friends alum Jennifer Aniston at a sneak-peek screening of The Morning Show, her new Apple TV+ drama with Reese Witherspoon. On the red carpet, she was asked if fans might see any other stars from the hit '90s sitcom in her new show -- and responded coyly.

When asked which of her Friends pals would best fit in with the context and tone of her tense, fiery new drama series, Aniston said, "Any one of them." So, have any of them been approached? "Not yet," she offered with a hilariously mysterious expression.

Check out ET's chat with Jennifer below.

GET MORE CELEB UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Courteney Cox Quizzes 'Friends' Super Fan Charlie Puth About His Knowledge of the Show

Courteney Cox Welcomes Jennifer Aniston to Instagram: 'You’re Gonna Love It!'

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Have Rare 'Friends' Reunion With Matt LeBlanc

Related Gallery