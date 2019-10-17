Charlie Puth is putting his Friends knowledge to the test!

In a new video for Billboard's QUIZZED series, the 27-year-old singer is quizzed on his knowledge of the '90s sitcom by one of its stars, Courteney Cox, who played Monica on the series.

The sweet segment starts with Puth singing the lyrics to Phoebe Buffay's (Lisa Kudrow) hit song, "Smelly Cat," before admitting that he's "really nervous" for the game.

"If it makes you feel any better, I don't know one of the answers," Cox quips.

The game begins with a true-or-false round, with Puth accurately answering about Rachel's sisters' names, the end of Phoebe's relationship with David (Hank Azaria), Gunther (James Michael Tyler) speaking Dutch, and Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) stuffed penguin's name.

"My ego's going up right now," Puth states, before moving onto a general knowledge round.

Though Puth knows Joey's fictional character's medical specialty and the details surrounding Monica and Ross' (David Schwimmer) routine, he falters on Chloe (Angela Featherstone) the copy girl's job and the cause of Phoebe's apartment burning down.

Despite some errors, Cox tells Puth that he "won in everyone's eyes," before presenting him with the Geller Cup. "I'm giving you the Geller Cup. That's right," she says. "And I've had this by my bed since the show wrapped."

"Why am I crying?" Puth questions with a laugh.

"Well, you should cry because this is everything!" Cox teases. "Are you really crying?"

"Yeah," he answers. "I don't know why."

"I don't either and I'm nervous for you," she laughs.

The adorable game ends with Puth expertly performing the show's theme song, The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There for You," for Cox.

Shortly after the episode was filmed, Puth got to continue his Friends fandom by hanging out with Cox and Kudrow. Cox shared the moment on Instagram, writing, "Trying to play it cool with all this heat."

Watch the video below for more on Friends.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston Joins Instagram -- and Her First Selfie Is of All Her 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston Says She Is Always Looking to Work With Her 'Friends' Pals

Paul Rudd Reveals He Accidentally Hurt Jennifer Aniston While Filming 'Friends' and Thought He'd Get Fired

Related Gallery