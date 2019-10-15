Let's hope she's never on a break! Jennifer Aniston has officially joined Instagram and her first post is seriously epic.

The 50-year-old actress took to the social media platform for the first time on Tuesday, and shared the perfect selfie with all of her Friends co-stars -- Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM," Aniston captioned the shot using a waving emoji. The pic appears to be of when the actors reunited for a dinner at Cox's house, which Aniston talked about when she was on Howard Stern's show last week.

Aniston was immediately greeted by her famous pals, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, "YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!"

As of now, Aniston is following 82 accounts, including several of her former movie and TV co-stars, and her ex, Justin Theroux. "Woot-Woot! 🙌🏼❤️ #first," Theroux commented.

Last month, Aniston's Friends co-stars, Cox and Kudrow, gave her a hard time for not being on the platform in honor of the 25th anniversary of the beloved series.

"#seriouslyjen?" Cox wrote, with Kudrow adding, "#COMEONALREADYJEN."

Just last week, ET's Brooke Anderson asked Aniston if she'd be open to joining Instagram.

"What you resist, persists," Aniston said, referring to the immutability of social media's presence in our society. "It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away."

One thing that appealed to Aniston about joining the platform was having "a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there."

"[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often," she said.

But when asked flat out if she'd be joining, she replied, "Maybe. You never know."

For more exclusives with Aniston, watch the clip below:

