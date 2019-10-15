It may have taken her a little while, but Jennifer Aniston finally joined Instagram on Tuesday, and her friend and former co-star Courteney Cox couldn't be more excited.

Aniston celebrated her long-awaited entrance onto the photo-sharing platform with a pic that got fans super excited: a perfect selfie with all of her Friends co-stars incuding Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry.

To commemorate the grand occasion, Cox later took to Instagram herself shortly after Aniston shared her first post, and welcomed the actress to the wonderfully insane world of directly interacting with people on the internet.

"Hi Jen!" Cox captioned an adorable snapshot of herself and Aniston hugging and smiling. "Welcome to the social media world...it sucks. You’re gonna love it!"

Cox wasn't the only one of Aniston's Friends friends to celebrate the development. Schwimmer gleefully welcomed Aniston as well with his his heartwarming, nostalgic pic.

"Hi Jen!" Schwimmer wrote, alongside a Lego-version of his and Aniston's Friends lovebirds, Ross and Rachel, as mini-figures, sitting at a table inside a Lego recreation of Central Perk coffee shop.

Aniston recently sat down with ET's Brooke Anderson, while promoting her upcoming TV drama The Morning Show, and Aniston hinted that she might soon be signing up for Instagram, despite initial hesitation.

"What you resist, persists," Aniston said, referring to the immutability of social media's presence in our society. "It's something that is a part of our world now and it's not going away."

One thing that appealed to Aniston about joining the platform was having "a little bit more control over the narrative that's out there."

"[You can] right some wrongs and some silly things that, God knows, are said often," she said.

