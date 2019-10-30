Lupita Nyong'o is reprising her terrifying role as Red from Jordan Peele'sUs for the opportunity to scare people all over again.

After the horror thriller stunned fans and dominated the box office earlier this year, Universal Orlando Resort decided to tap into the terror of The Tethered to create a nightmarish Us-themed maze for their Halloween Horror Nights festivities.

Nyong'o decided to get in on the frightening fun by donning her iconic red jumpsuit, grabbing a pair of golden scissors, and stepping into the Us maze to scare the daylights out of random strangers making their way through the already spooky setting.

However, before becoming part of the event, Nyong'o had to muster up the courage to make her way through the unrelenting and nightmarish maze, which led to more than a little panicked screaming and hilariously startled moments from the beloved actress.



Going through the ordeal, however, also let Nyong'o prepare herself for the experience of stepping back into the underground world of The Tethered -- complete with long hallways, creepy classroom and a whole lot of yelling.

"Okay, lets go scare some people," Nyong'o, decked out in her Red costume, said gleefully before dropping immediately into character as the murderous doppelganger.

The whole experience was captured on camera and shared to the Halloween Horror Nights YouTube page, where it was clear how perfectly Nyong'o embodied the most terrifying aspects of her creepy character with horrifying perfection.

Check out the video below for a look at ET's sit-down with Nyong'o back in March, where she opened up about what it took to take on two wildly different roles in the acclaimed horror thriller.

